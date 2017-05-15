Astros leave New York holding onto best record in baseball

HOUSTON — With the best record in Major League Baseball, the Houston Astros are heading into a three-game series in Miami against the Marlins.

At 26-12, the Astros have their best start to a season through 38 games in franchise history!

This comes after they won three out of four games against the Yankees over the weekend.

“A great series win,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “To play at this ballpark, win three out of four, especially including the doubleheader, we had to scratch and claw both games, it’s a good series win.”

In the series finale, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman delivered a grand slam in the first inning. Bregman wears the number two on his jersey in honor of his childhood hero, Derek Jeter.

It turns out, Jeter had his number retired by the Yankees just before Bregman hit the home run. On Mother’s Day, it was even more special, because his mom, Jackie, grew up a Yankees fan.

.@ABREG_1 didn't get cheated on his first homer of the season. pic.twitter.com/s1wuYeL8xE — Houston Astros (@astros) May 15, 2017

“I was pointing to my mom in the stands,” Bregman said. “It was pretty cool. She grew up in Long Island, New York. Playing in her home city, watching her favorite player get his jersey retired, was a pretty special moment.”

The Astros will be favored to win against the Marlins, who have lost 14 of their last 18 games.