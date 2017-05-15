Cyber threat continues for those computers using older versions of Microsoft windows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- An unprecedented cyber attack left hundreds of thousand vulnerable, especially those using older versions of Microsoft Windows.

As a fix, Microsoft released free security updates for older versions of its software.

You can download the patches from the company's website.

Techsperts said the masterminds behind the "Wanna-Cry" virus built the largest glitch in history. About 200,000 businesses across the globe came to a screeching halt when hackers combined malware with a worm.

One infected computer triggers the infection to an entire network, especially those that had not been updated. So far, Windows 10 has not been affected.

The hackers locked down files and basically held them for ransom.

"It appears that less than $70,000.00 has been paid in ransom and we are not aware of payments have led to any data recovery," Tom Bossert is the United States Homeland Security Adviser said.

There's still no idea who these hackers are. So far the hackers have eluded capture.

Though the crime may have taken place in the cyber world, punishment should probably be handled in the real world.