× Cyberbullying: What can be done to stop it

HOUSTON — It’s a terrible tale told too often: a teen ending their own life because of cyberbullying. NewsFix will be sitting down with several Houston youth impacted by online bullying and the dedicated officials working to stop the torment.

“It’s expensive and doesn’t seem to end and is horrible for people who endure it,” Rania Mankarious with Crime Stoppers said.

Nearly half of all young people have been bullied online and the same number have done the bullying themselves, according to the Cyberbullying Research Center.

Watch NewsFix tonight at 5 and 9 to learn how we can stop this life-threatening trend.