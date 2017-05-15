× DPS hunting for convicted sex offender known as ‘Tonic Kat’

AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Public Safety has added a new name to the Texas to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list, and a cash reward up to $3,000 is now being offered for information leading to man’s capture.

Raul Gonzalez Jr, 39, Gonzalez is wanted for a parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender. In 1999, Gonzalez was convicted in Tarrant County of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

His criminal history also includes aggravated robbery, assault and burglary of vehicle.

Gonzalez has been on the run since July 2016 when he cut off his ankle monitor and failed to report to a Fort Worth facility after being paroled for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, investigators said.

According to the department, Gonzalez has ties to Tarrant County including the cities of Fort Worth, Arlington and Mansfield.

Gonzalez is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds, authorities said. He has a tattoo on his chest that says “Gonzalez” and other tattoos on his left arm. He has used an alias of “Randy Gonzalez” and may be known by the nickname “Tonic Kat.”

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders.