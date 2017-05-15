× HPD: After-hours bar in southwest Houston shut down after 600 club patrons found drinking, partying inside

HOUSTON — An after-hours bar in southwest Houston was shut down after police found at least 600 clubgoers drinking and partying inside.

Harris County Attorney Vince Ryan obtained a court order on Friday to shut down Avani Lounge, an unlicensed bar in the 6600 block of Harwin Drive, and when Houston Police officers arrived to serve the court order early Sunday morning, they found 600 patrons inside the bar with alcoholic drinks.

A Harris County judge entered a temporary restraining order on May 12, closing the bar which and ordering it to remain closed until a valid liquor license could be obtained. Avani Lounge has been serving alcohol after 2 a.m., but does not have a permit from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, authorities say.

According to lawsuit filed by the County Attorney’s Office, undercover HPD officers paid the cover charge at Avani Lounge and then purchased beer on May 6, even though the club had no liquor license. When uniformed police officers entered the building, the bartenders responded to a signal from a security guard and ran out the back of the bar.

After the court order was issued, HPD went back to the club at about 2 a.m. Sunday and determined that it was open and that the number of patrons was growing. When they entered at about 2:40 a.m., police found 600 people with alcoholic drinks on tables and the bar, and coolers with beer and liquor. All the patrons were told to leave the bar. One who was highly intoxicated was arrested and found to be in possession of cocaine.

The lawsuit is part of an ongoing initiative between Southwest Management District and the Office of the Harris County Attorney to improve neighborhoods by filing civil lawsuits against properties that harbor habitual criminal activity. The management district is providing the funding for the program.