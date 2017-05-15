× James Harden being sued by son of legendary Hall of Famer

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets MVP, James Harden, is being sued by Moses Malone Junior.

Harden is accused of hatching a plot to assault and rob the son of Hall of Famer and former Rocket legend Moses Malone.

Malone’s attorney, George Farah, confirmed the suit and alleges Harden paid his entourage $20,000 to assault and rob Malone at Houston’s V-Live Club in June of 2016.

Since the attack, four men were arrested, charged and Harden was subpoenaed in November.

Nothing ever surfaced with the warrant and arrest until now.

Harden has yet to release a statement.