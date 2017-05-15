Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish are expecting

Oh boy, get ready for some new stand up material from Kevin Hart about life with a newborn baby!

The comedian and his wife Eniko Parrish announced on Sunday that they are expecting a boy, their first child together.

“Celebrating Mother’s Day with my beautiful wife,” Hart wrote in the caption of a series of three Instagram photos, one of which includes Parrish showing off her baby bump in a selfie. “We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother’s Day.”

Parrish also posted to her own Instagram account a sonogram photo and said it was “a boy, straight chillin’ already.”

“First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the harts with the baby carriage!,” she wrote on Sunday. “All on God’s timing. I am so ready for our next chapter… Overjoyed!”

Daughter Heaven, 12, and son Hendrix, 9, have been fodder for Hart’s comedy routines and Hendrix served as best man at his father’s August wedding to Parrish.

Hart told Chelsea Handler in an interview for her Netflix series last year that it took some time for him to decide to remarry after his split with first wife Torrei Hart, with whom he had Heaven and Hendrix.

Hart and Parrish met in 2009.

“It took seven years,” Hart said. ” And then I was like, ‘You know what? [Parrish] deserves it because I can’t keep just letting this walk around free. That’s not fair to her.”