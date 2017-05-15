× Man accused of ruthlessly shooting, killing father in front of two young sons

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide investigators have charged a man they say shot and killed a father in front of his two young sons.

Angel Lagos-Martinez, 20, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Leonidas Ayesta-Carias, 29.

Deputies said that Ayesta-Carias was sitting with his wife and two sons, ages 7 and 10, inside their vehicle in a parking lot in the 700 block of Richcrest Drive shortly before 4 a.m. on Jan. 14.

Investigators said a man, now identified as Lagos-Martinez, ran up to the vehicle and fired one shot from a handgun, striking Ayesta-Carias in the head.

The shooter then fled the scene on foot. Ayesta-Carias was transported to Hermann Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Lagos-Martinez is currently being held in the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detention facility with no bond.