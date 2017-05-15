Miss USA: Health care ‘a privilege,’ not a right

The newly crowned Miss USA is attracting attention after arguing that health care is “a privilege” for working people, not a right for all American citizens.

Kara McCullough, a physical scientist at the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission, was asked Sunday during the Las Vegas pageant’s question-and-answer section if “affordable health care for all US citizens is a right or a privilege.”

“I’m definitely going to say it’s a privilege,” the 25-year-old said. “As a government employee, I am granted health care and I see first-hand that for one to have health care, you have to have jobs.”

“So therefore, we need to continue to cultivate this environment that we’re given the opportunity to have health care as well as jobs to all American citizens worldwide,” she added.

McCullough, who represented Washington, DC, in the pageant, attracted quite a bit of social media pushback from those who believe that health care is a right that should be granted to all American citizens.

“Miss DC was my fav but… not after that answer. Everyone has a right to healthcare. #MissUSA,” user Charlsley tweeted.

“Miss DC USA just said healthcare is a privilege. Not a right!?!? Ma’am!!! What? #MissUSA,” user Makho Ndlovu said.

The US Senate is currently negotiating plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act after the House passed its own version of legislation.

The Trump administration said last week that it is open to letting states impose work requirements, premiums and co-pays on some low-income adults receiving Medicaid, the government program that provides health insurance to poorer Americans.