Monday Motivation: Walk this “weight”

HOUSTON -- Time for your Monday Motivation fitness tip of the day!

OK, where are my runners and walker warriors at?! This one’s for you! If cardio is your primary form of exercise and you find yourself parked at a plateau, I have a solution!

Stop walking this way. Rather, walk to this WEIGHT!

I’m going to show you a simple workout you can do with a set of dumbbells.

Bicep Curl into Shoulder Press. As many reps as you can with the weight you chose. Hammer Curl into Lateral Raise. There’s no magic rep number. The key is to feel the burn! Bent Over Row Dumbbell Snatch - same number of reps on each side

Now you can forget the plateau! We’re making this fat GO!

For more health and fitness advice go to www.Lindseydayfitness.com

Make it a happy healthy day!