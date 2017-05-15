NewsFix in Space: 200th space walk, Martian New Year, methane clouds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION - Today's adventure takes us to the International Space Station for NASA's 200th spacewalk.

First time spacewalker Jack Fisher and veteran Peggy Whitson spent about four hours replacing some equipment and getting docking bays ready for commercial spacecraft.

Whitson extended her record for most spacewalks by a female astronaut.

Meanwhile, NASA also rang in the Martian New Year.

"A Mars year is 687 days, so Mars, Pennsylvania, is celebrating the Mars New Year," NASA's lead scientist for the Mars Exploration Program, Michael Myer, said.

Speaking of far out sights, methane gas clouds were seen streaking across Saturn's moon, Titan.

The Cassini spacecraft captured photos from over 300,000 miles away.

Lastly, you ever wonder what a storm in space looks like?

Well, NASA caught a glimpse of Cyclone Donna from out of space.

NASA is keeping a close eye on her.

Until next time, keep watching the skies and keep watching NewsFix in Space!