Police searching for suspect who murdered Houston hip hop dancer; family appeals to public for help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public to help find a man suspected of murdering an up-and -coming hip hop dancer in Houston.

In March 2016, 20-year-old Jehlan Vaughn was killed. Houston police identified Jonathon Green as the primary suspect.

Green was arrested and charged with murder, but after posting bond, he cut his ankle monitor, according to the Harris County District Attorney's office. Homicide investigators believe he has since fled Texas.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information in the case. Those that offer information will remain anonymous.

"I want to appeal to you, the public, to bring Jonathon Green to justice," said Liz Vaughn-Henderson, Vaughn's mother. "When he killed my son, he killed a part of me. He killed a piece of my family."

Before his death, Vaughn was aspiring to be a professional hip hop dancer.