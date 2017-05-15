× Travis Scott hit with endangering a minor, other charges after Walmart AMP concert

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Travis Scott was arrested Saturday night after his concert at the Wal-Mart AMP started to get out of hand, a Benton County Detention Center jailer told CW39-affiliate KSFM.

Scott encouraged people to rush the stage and bypass the security protocols to ensure safety, Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department said.

Foster said several people were injured during the rush including an employee from the security company hired to help control the crowd and a member of the police department. Both victims were treated at the AMP by members of the Rogers Fire Department and Mercy Medical.

The rapper was booked into the jail at 11:14 p.m. and released about 11:26 p.m.

Scott is facing charges of endangering a minor, disorderly conduct and inciting a riot.