Uber workers go on strike, protesting fare increases for customers

HOUSTON– Uber drivers are taking to the streets to protest fare increases for customers

The strike has been going on for months throughout the U.S. and has finally made its way to Texas.

According to drivers, the company has been short changing customers by charging for longer routes, when the driver takes the shortest routes.

The Houston strike is scheduled for Monday at the TNC center around 3 p.m.

This is not the first strike to be held by Uber employees. Uber drivers held a 340 city strike for higher wages in 2016 which was named the “day of disruption.”

Uber has yet to release a formal statement.