HOUSTON — Employees at KIAH showed their patriotism reciting the “Pledge of Allegiance” on May 15, 2017. CW39 and Beltone are bringing patriotism back to the morning show – with a daily recitation of The Pledge of Allegiance! We want to get our awesome viewers involved by inviting them do The Pledge of Allegiance on the morning show. To recommend a group or organization to say the pledge, please email cw39pledges@tribunemedia.com.
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: KIAH 5/16/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Greatwood at Sugar Land 2/1/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Greatwood at Sugar Land 2/2/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Greatwood at Sugar Land 2/3/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Clear Choice 03/21/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Clear Choice 03/22/17
-
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Brookdale Memorial City 03/23/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Brookdale Memorial City 03/24/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Pinch 3/27/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Pinch 3/28/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Pinch 3/29/17
-
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Pinch 3/30/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Tuya 3/31/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: BMW of West Houston 4/3/17