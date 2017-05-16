× Doctor in The Woodlands accused of treating patients while intoxicated

HOUSTON — The Texas Medical Board revoked the license of a physician practicing in The Woodlands after officials accused him of performing his duties while intoxicated.

Dr. Gregory Michael Gibbons has been temporarily suspended without notice after the board decided he posed a threat to public welfare, TMB said in a press release. Officials said Gibbons was working a shift at CHI Baylor St. Luke’s Emergency Center on April 19 when witnesses noticed he was acting strangely and showing “clear signs of intoxication.”

A blood sample obtained from Gibbons during an evaluation came back positive for ethyl alcohol at a blood alcohol

concentration of 0.29, the board said. The doctor was suspended immediately. That’s nearly 4 times the legal limit.

The suspension hearing will be held in the near future, unless it is waived by Gibbons.

Until then, the suspension will remain in place until the TMB takes further action.