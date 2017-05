Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Chokers, platform shoes, acid-washed denim— they're all back! The '90s is making its second lap around the fashion trend wheel, and it's coming back better than ever.

Some of today's hottest models look like they walked straight out of a Delia's catalog and onto the runway. Relive all your middle school styles, no time machine needed!

So dust off that denim skirt, pull out those platform shoes, and spend this summer back in the good old '90s!