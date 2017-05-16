× Car wash catches fire in northeast Houston, firefighters say

HOUSTON — The fire department responded to flames at a business in the northeast Houston area early Tuesday.

Firefighters were dispatched at the Groovy Carwash and Detail on Homestead Road near Guadalupe Street just after 2 a.m. When crews arrived, firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the back side of the building.

The fire was extinguished, but there was severe fire damage to the back wall and roof of the building, according to investigators.

No one was in the building at the time, and no firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.