Firefighters: Cigarette causes house fire in southeast Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department responded to a house fire late Monday in the Ellington area.

Firefighters were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. to a home on Tree Bridge Street and Cedar Bridge, where crews found a smoke and flames coming from the outside wall of an attached garage. Investigators believe the fire was caused by a cigarette butt that was thrown into a trashcan.

Firefighters made a fast attack and knocked the fire out before it could spread too the rest of the house.

Investigators said a woman, her husband and the couple’s dog were inside. They were able to make it out safety.