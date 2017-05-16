Guess which generation feels loneliest . . .

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - One might have over 1,000 friends on Facebook, but how many of those "friends" can one count on when the going gets rough?

According to a study done by General Social Survey, Americans are feeling lonelier than ever.

The study shows the amount of people who feel they have zero people to confide in has tripled since 1985.

Guess which generation is the loneliest? Millennials.

Even though millennials might have the most Instagram likes, they are not feeling the same love in person.

With social media users constantly showcasing the most exciting parts of their lives, consumers forget it is only a portion of the person's reality. People start comparing their lives, to those of the social media accounts they follow, which can become isolating.

Social media users suggest flipping the script and using the internet to get out of one's lonely funk. After all, it is easier than ever to meet new people in a society where one can instantly connect.

Most millennials say even if the lonely stats are true, they would not want to live in a world where they have to "logoff" using social media.

Sounds like people have to choose to use their Facebook to make plans . . . instead of watching everyone else have fun living out theirs!