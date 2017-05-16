× HFD: Science experiment gone-wrong injures several children at Memorial area daycare

HOUSTON — Several children at a daycare in the Memorial area were injured Tuesday while doing some sort of science experiment, according to officials with the Houston Fire Department.

The accident happened at the Memorial Drive Presbyterian church in the 11000 block of Memorial Drive.

Reports indicate there may be burn injuries. The number of children hurt is not known.

We are working to gather more details and will provide updates as they become available.