Hillary Clinton jumps back into politics with new political organization

NEW YORK– We haven’t seen much of her lately, but, surely you remember Hillary Clinton.

Wondering what the former presidential candidate has been up to since losing the election?

According to her tweets,

“The last few months, I’ve been reflecting, spending time with family—and, yes, taking walks in the woods.”

…but, the break is over.

Seems she’s jumping back into the political scene by launching Onward Together.

Clinton described the organization in a tweet,

“We’re launching Onward Together to encourage people to get involved, organize and even run for office.”

Onward Together’s mission is to advance the vision that earned nearly 66 million votes last November. But some see it simply as the anti-Trump organization.

It will fund groups that are standing up to the president such as Swing Left and Color of Change. Those interested can join the resistance online and make donations which, incidentally are not tax deductible.

Clinton’s new motto is: Resist, insist, persist, enlist.

Just in case you thought she was done with politics, think again.