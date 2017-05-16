Houston Press Best of Houston® – Best Antique Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — In the hustle and bustle of the Bayou City, do you ever long for a simpler time? Well, we know a great place to go!

The Houston Press has named Heights Station the Best Antique Store in Houston.

"I think people really enjoy coming here because we're one of the first co-op malls in Houston," owner Sharon Hattenbach said. "We have a number of different dealers, so we have a wide variety of things. We have antique furniture, mid-century, and even shabby-chic painted furniture. And the guys especially like the Rock N' Roll and sports memorabilia."

Not only is this place the best, but it's also a landmark!

"It was originally a carriage garage, and at one time, they would bring Model-Ts here to put rumble seats in," Hattenbach said.

Collectors, come cruise through the aisles of antiques! Decorators, dig up that one of a kind piece!

A treasure trove of history, you'll be surprised what you might find!

"These windows came from the Good Hope Baptist Church on Crockett Street in Houston. They're from about 1945, and we saved them from being destroyed when the church was torn down," Hattenbach explained.

Who wouldn't want to own a piece of H-town history?

So, when you’re feeling nostalgic, head down the tracks to heights station, where Houston’s past comes to life.