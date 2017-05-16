× HPD: Man take video selfie after robbery on stolen phone

HOUSTON– Police are searching for a man who allegedly recorded a video of himself on a woman’s phone after he robbed her at gunpoint.

According to the Houston Police Department, on April 18 around 9:16 a.m. shortly after the woman parked her car in the 5100 block of Lindsay, an unknown man approached her with a handgun and took her phone and wallet.

Police said the robber then used her credit cards before they were later canceled.

The same night a property owner fired warning shots at three men trespassing in the 7000 block of Amber St. As the men left the scene, they dropped a cell phone belonging to the woman in the first robbery, HPD said.

Police discovered that the men recorded themselves rapping along to a song on the stolen phone.

One of the thieves is described as 18 to 25 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall and weighing 200 to 210 pounds. He was seen on video wearing a maroon or red jacket and white pants.

The second was the getaway driver.

The suspects are wanted for questioning in both the robbery and trespassing cases.