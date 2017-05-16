Katy ISD Officer crowned Miss Texas United States

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KATY, Texas-- Whoever said you can’t be strong and sexy, obviously hasn’t met Officer Shannon Dresser.

Or should I say, Miss Texas United States.

This Katy ISD Officer, is now a Beauty Queen and after winning the state's coveted title over the weekend, the 29-year-old can now rock a crown with her uniform.

As an Officer, Dresser is involved in the Teen and Police Service Academy.

"I love being able to interact with our youth, especially or at risk youth that you don't always have that opportunity to interact with as a police officer usually it's negative," said Dresser.

A Jane-of-all-trades, Dresser is also an impressive baton twirler and did so at her high school in Palmdale, California.

Her skill even earned her a full scholarship to The University of Hawaii!

It's no surprise that Dresser, who is the daughter of two retired LAPD officers aims to be a role model.

"They look up to it in a way and usually disbelief that I can do two things. But I think that's what's important as an officer, as well as a role model in the community. We need to instill in our youth is that you can do anything that you want, you just have to set your mind to it," Dresser said.

Dresser hasn't been a Texan all that long, her boyfriend's job relocated them to Katy back in 2015 and she obviously picked up our love for beauty pageants like a natural.

Dresser will go on to represent our Lonestar State in the Miss United States 2017 competition in July.