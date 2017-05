Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Samantha Hernandez, Lead Innovator for Kendleton Farms Social Enterprise, takes NewsFix on a tour of the new Kendleton Farms Market, inside the Elijah Rising headquarters.

The farm is a safe place for women and their children to escape the horrors of sex trafficking in Houston.

The new market gives the women the opportunity to help raise funds to support it and rehabilitate victims back into a team focused employment setting.