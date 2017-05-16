× Neurosurgeon charged for child porn

Santa Cruz, Calif–A well-respected neurosurgeon now stands charged with lewd and lascivious acts on children. One under the age of 14, another under the age of 10.

The Santa Cruz medical community was shocked when someone came forward last week and gave Watsonville police information that led to the arrest of doctor James Kohut.

“We are collaborating with the FBI and Internet Crimes Against Children to further our investigation because of the complexity of the case,” said Naim Figueroa, Watsonville Police.

Dr. Kohut worked with both Dominican Hospital and Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center in Santa Cruz.

A nurse, Rashel Brandon, from Dominican Hospital was also arrested and charged with 11 felonies related to the production of child pornography.

Police are unsure if there are more victims out there, but this isn’t the first time Kohut has been under investigation for porn related misconduct.

His license was temporarily revoked from 2005 to 2009. One charge was for viewing and downloading adult porn while at the hospital, which he denied.

The penalty was later stayed and Kohut was put on probation for 3 years.

The penalty he faces now is much greater.

“The three charges that he came on and was booked on, he faces a potential life sentence,” said Santa Cruz County Deputy District Attorney, Stephen Moore.

If these charges hold true, it sounds like the treatment might just fit the illness.