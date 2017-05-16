Pasadena Strawberry Festival gets its biggest strawberry shortcake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, Texas — Take a scrumptious bite out of this! The 44th Annual Strawberry Festival is in town, and they'll be serving up the largest strawberry shortcake that anyone 'round here's every seen!

Pack up the family and then hit the road to Pasadena, where more than 60,000 folk will be attending the festival from May 19 to 24.

Let's join the party, at the only place awesome enough to back a $1,800 square foot strawberry shortcake in the latest Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.