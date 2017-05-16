Pirates franchise being pirated by hackers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Burbank, Calif-- The “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise may be being pillaged by pirates.

Deadline.com reports that these scoundrels are demanding a chest full of Bitcoin in exchange for not releasing it on the web prior to the film's May 26th release date.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Disney is refusing to pay and has commissioned the FBI for assistance.

In a similar incident recently, Netflix refused to pay hackers that got their grubby fingers on the latest unreleased season of “Orange is the New Black.”

Once refused, the hackers released the fifth season via an illegal file-sharing link on Twitter.

As for Disney, “Dead Men tell no Tales,” the franchise's latest installment had $230 million budget.

Making that back isn't a treasure they're likely to put at risk.