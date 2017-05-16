× Electricity restored to Dickinson homes after major power outage

DICKINSON, Texas — Power has been restored to several homes in Dickinson, parts of League City and Friendswood after complications at a substation left residents without power throughout Monday evening and into Tuesday morning, according to the Texas New Mexico Power Co.

Investigators said the outage happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday after an electrical power substation on FM 517 at Timber Street had an equipment failure in Dickinson. The power was rerouted to areas from other substations, officials said.

Workers used lights attached to fuel generators to light the compromised station and started working through the night to repair the failure. According to the company, most residents had power returned to their homes by midnight, while others had energy restored around 2 a.m.

Local police and firefighters were sent to multiple major intersections to place temporary stop signs and monitor traffic. Meanwhile, utility workers were sent throughout the area to check power lines and other equipment.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the outage.

The cause of the substation failure is still under investigation.