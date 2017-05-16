‘Spicer’ sighting in New York stirs up traffic; while WH deals with Trump’s two scoops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Talk about spicing up the Big Apple!

No, that was not White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer weaving his press podium through New York City traffic on Friday, but it was the next best thing.

Actress Melissa McCarthy is a real 'spice' girl, shooting a sketch for SNL in the city as she channeled her inner Spicer. McCarthy has been gearing up all week long to host SNL, which promises plenty of jokes poked at the press secretary.

In the meantime, the Merriam-Webster Dictionary is also cashing-in by poking fun at President Trump.

They've been trolling the president with various tweets like pointing out the phrase 'Prime the Pump,' which Trump says he created, actually dates back to the early 19th century.

Since the inauguration, Merriam Webster claims it has doubled its Twitter audience by trolling Trump.

And speaking of doubling, according to a Time magazine reporter, the president likes to double his pleasure when it comes to ice cream.

But his guests only get one scoop.

"Usually, when you go to a dinner, the host will eat the same food you're eating," Time reporter Michael Schere said. "But at almost every course of this meal, he was eating something slightly different."

One tweet ponders, "So the whole dominance thing extends to desserts, too?"

But, hey! At least we know the president has a real sweet side!