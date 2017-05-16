Staycation : The Resort at Schlitterbahn New Braunfels

New Braunfels, Texas– If you’re in need of a family vacation but your bank account isn’t exactly screaming “the Bahamas” no worries. The resort at Schlitterbahn New Braunfels has you covered.

Bring your family for a perfect summer adventure that will produce everlasting memories. Year after year, the award-winning park and resort have upheld its dominance as the hottest coolest place to escape the Texas heat.

The park has over seventy acres of thrilling attractions.

Not only is family friendly, it’s budget friendly too.

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels has free parking, tubes and allows you to bring your own food into the park. If you’re anything like me, you’ll blow through a few benjamins on fast food. So, pack up the cold cuts and Capri-sun while you embark on an old-fashioned picnic.

…but wait, there’s more.

Resort guests get to wake up next to the waterpark at Condos at Boogie Bay.

These condos are very spacious and include two and three bedrooms, one-and-a-half-bath townhomes with laundry rooms and fully equipped kitchens.

The resort also offers several other lodging choices.

Head over to SchlitterBahn.com to find the perfect River Bend Cabin, TreeHaus Suite, Schlitterstein Loft, Vacation home or hotel room just a few steps away from all the fun.