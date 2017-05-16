× Texas inmate confesses to murdering Houston woman in 1999

HOUSTON — A Texas prison inmate has written a letter describing his senseless murder of a 93-year-old woman at her Houston home almost two decades ago, according to court documents. The inmate confessed to committing the crime while burglarizing the victim’s house as a way to get drug money, prosecutors said.

San Diego Delgado, who was only 15 at the time, claims he killed Novell McKissack on Sept. 4, 1999, prosecutors said.

Houston police found the victim, strangled in her bed and suffering from numerous facial bruises and stab wounds, at a home in the 5300 block of Petty Street after a friend was unable to reach her by phone. Investigators said the killer broke into the home through a kitchen window.

A neighbor told police she saw a man hiding in the victim’s backyard and provided a sketch description. The case eventually went cold following several years of the suspect never being never identified and no leads were developed.

In 2014, Delgado was severing a 25-year sentence for aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping at the Gib Lewis Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Tyler County. During his time at the prison, prosecutors said he wrote a letter confessing to the McKissack’s murder.

According to court records, Delgado wrote that he was “desperate for drugs,” so he climbed into the window of McKissack’s home, which was just down the street from his residence. While he was stealing her television, Delgado wrote that he made too much noise and someone “started to rise,” so he “stabbed her a bunch of times in her face, neck,” and didn’t stop till she was not moving,” according to court documents.

Prosecutors said Delgado said he took the television, money and jewelry from McKissack’s house.

The same witness was able to identify Delgado by his juvenile arrest photo.

A motion was filed May 3 to prosecute Delgado as an adult in the case.

Delgado will be held without bond.