Man wearing Obama mask robs T-Mobile in Jersey Village, police say

HOUSTON — Two suspected robbers are on the run after holding phone store employees and customers at gunpoint Tuesday night in the Jersey Village area, police said.

The men entered a T-Mobile store on Highway 290 at around 7:45 p.m. and stole several cellphones from the business’ safe and patrons, according to the Jersey Village Police Department. Investigators said both men were masked, one of the men covered his with an Obama mask.

Officers said no shots were fired, and no one was hurt.

It isn’t clear yet how much the men got away with.