California woman clinging to life after eating nachos tainted with Botulism from a gas station

SACRAMENTO, Calif.-- Talk about killer nachos.

A Sacramento woman Lavinia Kelly is clinging to life after suffering botulism poisoning from eating some Doritos drizzled with nacho cheese from this gas station.

County health officials have now linked five cases of botulism to the nacho cheese sauce at the gas station and all five victims are in serious condition at area hospitals.

"My phone rings and I pick up the phone and it's her and she can't articulate a word," the victim's older sister, Theresa Kelly said. "And she's saying, basically, she's saying 'Sister, I need you here now.'"

Kelly has spent three weeks in intensive care fighting to breathe and even open her eyes.

"I've never seen my sister, um, not have function of her body or be able to communicate," Theresa said.

A Go-Fund-Me page has been created to help with Kelly's medical bills and to support her three kids.

"It's really scary. And to think if her and my mother had eaten there my mom's older. If my mom had eaten there, I don't know if we would have lost both of them," Theresa said.

Botulism is normally found in canned goods that are dented or damaged but detecting the deadly toxin early is key.

"If it is unrecognized, the death rate can be as high as 50 percent," a county health official said.

Kelly's family has hired an attorney and they hope for some justice against the gas station that served the tainted nacho cheese.

"Somebody needs to be accountable," Kelly's mother said. "Somebody needs to pay attention to what the heck they're doing, you know? It's crazy."