Caught on video: Florida teen survives violent hit and run

PASCO COUNTY, Fla--Sometimes life throws you a curveball. For one Florida teen, that curve ball came in the form of an out-of-control car.

Johnny Walsh,14, was riding his bike on the sidewalk of his Pasco County neighborhood when a Ford Expedition hit a mailbox and headed straight for him. The wild incident was caught on nearby home surveillance cameras.

"He swerved, hit the mailbox, hit the car, tried getting out of the way, then I got hit," said Walsh.

The force of the hit sent Walsh flying into the street.

"There were kids everywhere, " a witness said. "It was just mad chaos."

The 14-year-old's quick action probably saved his life.

"It hit the bike and then I pushed off," said Walsh, "I hit the floor and I rolled and then the tire was right in front of me, so I had to hurry up and get out of the way."

After all that, the crazy driver fled the scene like a bat out of hell. A witness followed him, getting the license plate number.

Florida Highway Patrol tracked down the Ford's owner but not the man behind the wheel.

Walsh walked it off with a few scrapes and bruises and a busted bike.