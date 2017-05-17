× Deputies: Concerned motorist’s call leads to arrest of intoxicated driver, caught with ecstasy

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — An Humble woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of drugs Tuesday after a concerned motorist spotted her driving erratically and called for assistance.

The motorist called Montgomery County Dispatch after seeing the vehicle “swerving all over the place” in the area of FM 242 and FM 1314. The caller said the vehicle could not stay in its lane.

Pct. 4 Deputies working a proactive patrol detail in the area of FM 1314 and Bennette Estates Rd were able to locate and stop the black Honda Civic. Tiffany Baker, 31, was arrested for felony driving while intoxicated.

During book-in procedures at the Montgomery County Jail, jailers located an ecstasy pill Baker had “hidden on her person,” authorities said.

Baker was subsequently charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, as well as felony tampering with physical evidence.

“Because of a concerned motorist making a phone call, multiple lives may have been saved,” Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden said.

Hayden encourages anyone who witnesses something out of the ordinary to always call dispatch and have law enforcement check it out.