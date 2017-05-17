Dining on bugs, Newsflix explores new Houston eatery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Some cultures eat insects all the time.

Beetle's, ants, worms and 1,900 other insect species contain protein, fiber, and iron. Making them an excellent nutrition source.

As a matter of fact, the Untied Nations said everyone should have bugs in their diet.

Just walk in the door of Xochi at the Marriott Marquis Downtown. There, creepy crawlies are most definitely on the menu.

Hungry yet? No?

Maybe the candy crickets snack machine at the Museum of Natural Science will help to wet your beak.

Did you know, eating 16 ounces of crickets is like eating an 8-ounce steak?

With insect farms popping up just about everywhere these days, raising worms or flying ants is cheaper and less hassle than raising cattle. So, these little guys might be bugging their way onto your plate sooner than you think.