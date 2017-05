× DPS trooper involved in accident with 2 trucks near Willis

WILLIS, Texas — Emergency crews are responding Wednesday morning to an accident involving a DPS trooper and two trucks in Montgomery County, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident took place around 6 a.m. in the 11000 block of Calvary Road, just north of Willis.

As of yet, no injuries have been reported.

Please return later for updates as this is a developing story.