HPD chase ends with crash in NW Houston; 4 suspects arrested

HOUSTON — Police arrested four suspects Wednesday morning following a chase in the northwest Houston area.

Police spotted the suspects at about 1:30 a.m. on Hollister Road. According to the Houston Police Department, the group was riding around in an SUV that fit the description of a vehicle used in a burglary. The officers tried to stop the driver, but he sped off, leading police on a chase to Pitner Street and then to Roma Street, which makes a dead end at the bayou.

Investigators said the driver continued driving into the concrete bayou, traveling a little ways down until coming across a second bayou intersection and crashing down into it. Police said two of the four suspects jumped out of the SUV and ran.

While officers chased one suspect, the suspect fired multiple rounds at HPD officers and then ran into a Spring Branch ISD parking lot and fired at officers there.

Officers later searched the SUV and found paperwork, which had the address of an apartment on Pitner. Police went to the apartment, found the suspects and arrested them.

The suspects are expected to face multiple charges, the police department said.

None of the officers are suspects were hurt, police said.