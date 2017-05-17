Maggie Must-Haves: Gym bag essentials for the girl on the go

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Dragging ourselves to the gym with all of those trendy gym rats can be a chore. But not anymore thanks to these "Maggie Must-Have" products.

Lifestyle expert and blogger, Sara Oberton joins EyeOpener's Maggie to share the gym bag essentials for every girl on the go.

Here's a checklist of the items to put in your gym bag:

RAINBOW LIGHT MULTIVITAMIN Plus BALANCE AND ENERGY: Keep energy levels high to get the most out of your workouts! Potent B-vitamins for healthy energy with Rhodiola adaptogenic herb for energy & mood support; One gram spirulina, energy DIM, Dong Quai, Red Clover to support healthy estrogen levels & hormone balance. ($57.99, rainbowlight.com)

CURAPROX CS5460 ULTRA SOFT TOOTHBRUSH: Curaprox is the softest toothbrush on the market. Gums love this toothbrush thanks to its 5,460 CUREN® filaments. The CS5460 ultra-soft toothbrush offers unparalleled gentleness to gums yet is unbelievably effective on plaque, leaving your teeth with a uniquely clean feel after each and every brush. A gym bag must-have for the girl on the go – fresh breath is just as important as a 6 pack. 😉 ($6.95, Curaprox.com)

QURR TONED POWDER promotes healthy muscle, which can lead to a beautiful, lean, and toned body. Qurr Toned is powered by the all-natural, active ingredient, Fortetropin®, that increases protein synthesis and is scientifically and clinically researched to reduce myostatin levels and promote and build lean muscle as a part of resistance training. Available in boxes containing 7.4 oz. packets, each packet contains 60 calories, 2 grams of protein, 6.6 grams of Fortetropin and less than 3 grams of carbs. ($4.64 a packet/129.99 month supply, www.qurr.com )

HYDROPEPTIDE STIMULATING RELIEF BALM is an advanced circulation-boosting balm designed to quickly relieve muscular tension and cool foot friction. A unique pepper extract helps increase circulation, while curcumin (turmeric) root extract relieves stiffness and swelling. Coconut Oil, rich in lauric acid, moisturizes skin while providing antimicrobial benefits. ($48.00 www.Hyd ropeptide.com )

Maggie's fitness apparel is provided by RUMI X

These legging designs are breathable, flattering and eco-friendly comprised from recycled plastic bottles and coffee grounds. The resulting unique fabric allows for maximum odor control, a dry-fast texture, UV protection and breathability.