Off-duty officers shoot, injure armed man outside Houston nightclub

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after two off-duty officers shot and injured an armed suspect who was causing a disruption outside a nightclub in the Museum District, authorities said.

The officers were working as security guards at the Faces Ultra Lounge in the 5100 block of Almeda near Southmore when a group approached the officers around 2 a.m. and said there was some sort of fight or altercation happening in the parking lot, the department said.

The officers went to investigate and found a man carrying a rifle. He was told to drop the weapon, but instead the man leveled the gun at the officers. In response, the officers fired their guns, hitting the suspect.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and is undergoing surgery, police said.

The two officers will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard in any officer-involved shooting.