Special counsel appointed in Russia probe

Posted 5:07 PM, May 17, 2017, by , Updated at 05:11PM, May 17, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 08: Actor Efrem Zimbalist Jr. speaks at a press conference where FBI director Robert Mueller presented him with a badge as an honorary special agent, the highest civilian honor awarded by the FBI, on June 8, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. The 90-year-old actor starred as Inspector Lewis Erskine in the TV show The FBI from 1965 to 1974, a roll that made Zimbalist an icon who inspired a generation of FBI agents. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (CNN) — The Justice Department on Wednesday appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, including potential collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russian officials.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller to the position in a letter obtained by CNN. Attorney General Jeff Sessions previously recused himself from any involvement in the Russia investigation due to is role as a prominent campaign adviser and surrogate.

Mueller’s appointment aims to quell the wave of criticism that President Donald Trump and his administration have faced since Trump fired FBI Director James Comey last week in the middle of the FBI’s intensifying investigation into contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russian officials. That criticism swelled on Tuesday evening as excerpts of a memo Comey wrote in February surfaced, in which Comey writes Trump asked him to drop the FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

That news intensified demands from Democrats on Capitol Hill for the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel or prosecutor to oversee the case. Republicans on Tuesday evening began to join those calls.