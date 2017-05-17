× Sugar Land police searching for day worker who assaulted boss at job site

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land police are looking for a day worker who allegedly assaulted construction contractor during a dispute over payment on May 3.

The 39-year-old victim told police he needed help with a roof at a home in in the 3000 block of Colony Crossing Drive. He located a man, who identified himself only as Marcos, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 59 and West Belfort, and transported the worker to the job site.

According to the victim, Marcos asked several questions, including who was at the house and if the home was vacant, during the drive. After they arrived, Marcos demanded payment in advance and threatened the victim with a pocket knife when advance payment was refused.

The contractor became concerned for his safety and recorded a short video of the worker.

He walked away to call the police while Marcos followed him. Marcos allegedly removed a black container from his pocket and sprayed an unknown substance in the contractor’s face.

A woman who lives at the home walked out and witnessed the confrontation. She called police as Marcos ran away.

Marcos was was last seen wearing a blueish-gray long-sleeve shirt, black pants, white shoes and a green camo ball cap.

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at (281) 275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477).