HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department, community members and clergymen gather at the HPD Edward A. Thomas building for a Day of Prayer ceremony in recognition of National Police Week.
HPD, community gather for Day of Prayer during National Police Week
-
HPD experiences super low arrests total for 10-day Super Bowl week
-
HPD Chief: No evidence of active shooter or victims inside Ben Taub hospital
-
Remembering fallen Harris County Asst. Chief Deputy Clinton “Clint” Greenwood
-
HPD: Police arrest one of two burglary suspects in Texas Children’s Hospital parking lot
-
HPD: Bicyclist dies in hospital days after hit-and-run accident
-
-
Student one of 3 dead in San Bernardino school shooting
-
HPD: Woman fought attacker in ‘bloody, violent’ murder at SE Houston home
-
4-year-old injured after gunman fires multiple times into SW Houston apartment, police say
-
HPD: Driver of stolen car crashes into tree during police chase
-
HPD: Officer fired after drugs found in home, boyfriend caught selling meth
-
-
Man, 19, arrested in shooting death of innocent 8-year-old DeMaree Adkins
-
HPD: Man reported missing Super Bowl Sunday found dead in Sunny Side
-
Baytown PD: Suspect in shooting death of Harris County deputy committed suicide