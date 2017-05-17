× World’s fastest electric road car: ‘The acceleration is completely bonkers’

“Supersonic” is how Nicki Shields, presenter of CNN’s Supercharged show, describes the feeling of traveling in one of the world’s fastest electric cars.

The NIO EP9 set a new lap record holder at the Nürburgring earlier this month, but back in January, Shields got first-hand experience of the supercar’s power during testing at the UK’s Bruntingthorpe Airfield.

“The acceleration from 0-100 mph is completely bonkers,” Shields told CNN Sport. “I’ve been in a lot of fast cars before but the EP9 is definitely the fastest.”

From a standing start, the EP9 can accelerate to 124 mph (200 kph) in 7.1 seconds and has a top speed of 194 mph (312 kph).

“The handling was amazing,” added Shields. “You can carry a lot of speed into corners and the acceleration out of them — it just feels supersonic.”

The EP9 set a time of six minutes 45.90 seconds at the 12.9-mile (20.7-kilometer) Nürburgring circuit, breaking the previous record set by a road-legal car — the Radical SR8LM — in 2009.

The all-time lap record — set by a Porsche 956 — has stood for more than three decades.

Built for the FIA World Sportscar Championship, the Porsche — piloted by Stefan Bellof — clocked a time of six minutes 11.13 seconds during the 1983 “1000 km of Nürburgring” endurance race.