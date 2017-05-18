2nd Annual Houston Whiskey Social boasts vintage cocktails, cigars and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The 2nd Annual Houston Whiskey Social is scheduled to be one the most talked about events of the summer.

"I'm very much looking forward to drinking a whiskey that my great grandfather would have drunk at the time of his life during the second World War," said Jonathan Sandys, the great grandson of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Sandys is helping host Friday night's event.

"I'm going to be raising a glass to my great grandfather and am very honored to be a part of this," Sandys said.

The event will feature more than 285 whiskeys for tasting, along with cigars and fine food.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will support the Warriors for Freedom foundation.

"The military are incredibly important to us and were very important to my great grandfather," Sandys said. "He always maintained the military were the backbone of any great nation. This ties in with Military Appreciation Month. In this country, I've been bowled over by the amazing courage of the military."

The Houston Whiskey Social takes place Friday, May 19 at the Houston Scottish Rite Event Center.