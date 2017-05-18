× 4 gunmen at large; 2 victims hit in SW Houston drive-by shooting

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for four possible gunmen after around 20 bullets were fired at an apartment laundry room, striking to two residents inside the building.

The male victims were at the Woodscape Apartments in the 9700 block of S. Gessner Road around 10:15 p.m. when a white car pulled up and four armed men climbed out. Investigators said the gunmen opened fire and hit each victim several times. The men got back into the car and then sped away.

The men were taken to Ben Taub hospital in serious but stable condition. Police said they’re both expected to survive.

Police are still searching for a motive, but investigators said it is possible the shooting was gang-related.