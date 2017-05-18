× Armed man attacks taxi driver in NE Houston parking lot

HOUSTON — A man was arrested Wednesday night after pulling a gun on a taxi cab driver in northeast Houston.

The driver was in a shopping center parking lot on Tidwell Road around 8:45 p.m. when he got into an altercation with the suspect. Investigators said the man pulled out a gun and fired at the driver, grazing the victim’s stomach. A witness ran over and grabbed the suspect, holding him until authorities arrived.

Houston police and firefighters responded to the incident, and paramedics determined the victim didn’t need hospital treatment.

The gunman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police are still trying to learn what caused the altercation.