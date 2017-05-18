Caught on video: Near fatal METRORail crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas - METRO has released some really scary surveillance footage along with a very important safety message.

You can watch for yourself as two kids are chasing each other right beside the tracks.

One kid runs across the rails then the other follows with the METRO train barreling towards him.

He was literally just a few feet ahead of the moving train when he heard the horn and turned around.

At the absolute last possible second, he got out of the way.

Good thing he wasn't wearing headphones or earbuds.

Next time, he might not be so lucky.

METRO is laying some of the blame on parents who need to teach their kids about safety.

Consider this a public service announcement.